Football Falcons Looking to Build Off of a Successful 2018 Campaign Starting Tonight

The North Country football Falcons had a good run in 2018.

The blue and maroon went 5-4 overall with a 5-3 record in their division.

This would lead to a home playoff game, but unfortunately that it is where their season would come to an end, as they fell to Milton in the quarterfinals.

This year the team is bringing back a strong core group of players that will feature a speedy blend of veterans and younger players, and they believe that they can put up better numbers this time around.

For more, see the Express on 8-30-19.