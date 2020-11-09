Forests, Parks, and Recreation Deputy Commissioner Stepping Down

After serving as the Deputy Commissioner for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) for nearly four years, Sam Lincoln will be stepping down at the end of the month to pursue other professional opportunities.

“On behalf of the entire Agency, I wish to thank Deputy Lincoln for his tremendous work and dedicated service to Vermont and Vermonters,” said Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. “Deputy Lincoln has been an outstanding leader who has accomplished great things during his time with FPR. One notable accomplishment has been his focus on practical, on-the-ground solutions to ensure forestry operations are conducted in a way that protects water quality. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Among his many other duties, Lincoln championed work related to Vermont’s forest economy, including logger safety training, a workers’ compensation insurance program for employers, in-the-woods workshops for loggers designed to improve water quality, forest management mobile technology tools, and initiatives supporting forest products businesses. Lincoln also implemented COVID-19 resources and response through the Forest Economy Stabilization Grant Program this year. FPR is actively engaging in ways to continue this important work following Lincoln’s transition.

“Sam has been a tremendous partner on all the work we do to support our mission. He’s demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to keeping Vermont forest strong on behalf of all Vermonters, “said FPR Commissioner Michael Snyder. “He brought a professional skill set, experience, and perspective that was invaluable to the important progress we’ve made. We’re sad to see Sam go and we’re committed to ensuring this critical work continues into the future.”

"Serving in this role has been among the highlights of my professional career, and I look forward to continued engagement on the many critical projects and programs supporting Vermont’s forests and rural economy, and protecting Vermont’s environment,” said Deputy Lincoln.

The Department is actively planning and implementing strategies to ensure a seamless transition. Deputy Lincoln’s last day with the Department will be Monday, November 30.