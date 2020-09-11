Former Derby Line Woman Recalls Her Duties With The US Navy On 9/11

Nineteen years ago, today was the day the country changed forever. That was when terrorists attacked America on its own soil and high-jacked four large passenger airplanes. Two of the planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, and one crashed into the Pentagon. The fourth airplane crashed in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, after passengers thwarted the hijackers.

Before the attacks, it was a normal day for Emily Spates of Derby Line, who was a Petty Officer at the time with the United States Navy who was checking identification of anyone entering the pier at Norfolk, Virginia. She became aware something was happening when her fellow crew members came to the ship, the USS Laboon, and said an airplane hit a building in New York City. At the time, they had no clue about what was happening and assumed something went wrong with a small aircraft...Read More in Friday's Newport Daily Express...