Former Executive Director of Newport Ambulance Service Talks About His Career

NEWPORT CITY – After serving the community for decades, Mike Paradis, former executive director for the Newport Ambulance Service Retried Wednesday, May 1.

Paradis who had been involved with emergency medical services for 47 years started the journey as a volunteer with Brighton Rescue. He credits the former television show “Emergency” and his mother, Ruby, for his interest in emergency medical services. Paradis explained that his mother enjoyed serving the community, and Brighton was starting an ambulance service.

Read more in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express....