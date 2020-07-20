Fortin Sinks Eagle on Final Hole to Win 2020 NCC Member/Guest Tournament

Wayne Gretzky once said, “You miss one hundred percent of the shots you don’t take.”

That statement can also apply to golf, and in this case to Denis Fortin at the 2020 Newport Country Club (NCC) Member/Guest Tournament.

Sitting about a hundred yards out or so on hole nine, Denis lined up his shot on the par 5, 9th hole a little after 6:00 on Sunday evening.

His partner Mike Griffith had left him directly in front of the hole, and all Denis had to do was get the ball on the green, and it would be a good a chance for Birdie.

Not only did Denis’s shot hit the green, but it rolled in a perfectly straight line towards the pin and dropped into the hole for an Eagle bringing the gallery to their feet as they erupted with applause.

The team of Ryan Nadeau and Jeremy Hosack had shot second on the hole, and still had a chance to replicate the feat, as their ball was located right near where Fortin had made his fantastic shot.

Hosack lined it up, fired, and came oh so close to grabbing an Eagle of his own, but it was not to be, as Fortin and Griffith were crowned the Champions for 2020.

For more, see the Express on 7-21-2020.