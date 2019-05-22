Four Men Indicted on Fraud Charges Related to Eb-5 Scandal

Four individuals were charged with conspiring in a multi-year wire fraud scheme to

defraud immigrant investors seeking green cards through the EB-5 program, among other

charges, announced United States Attorney for the District of Vermont Christina E. Nolan.

Ariel Quiros, 63, William Kelly, 70, both of Florida; Jong Weon Choi, aka Alex Choi,

58, of South Korea; and William Stenger, 70, of Newport, Vermont, were indicted by the federal

grand jury on criminal charges in connection with their management of the Jay Peak Biomedical

Research Park EB-5 investment project, also called the AnC Vermont project. In addition to the

wire fraud conspiracy count, the defendants face other charges, including six separate counts of

wire fraud and various counts of concealing material facts or presenting false statements in a

matter within the jurisdiction of a federal agency, namely United States Citizenship and

Immigration Services (USCIS), which oversaw the EB-5 process. Quiros is also charged with

two counts of money laundering. The indictment alleges that the defendants misrepresented facts

to the SEC, which investigated the Jay Peak EB-5 offerings while the defendants were seeking

new AnC investors. A civil action by the SEC ended the defendants’ control of the EB-5

projects.

U.S. Attorney Christina E. Nolan stated: “As alleged in this indictment, this scheme

defrauded hopeful immigrant investors in what may be the largest financial crime in our state

history. I commend our prosecutors and our partners in the FBI, IRS, and FDA-OIG for their

dogged investigation of this complex fraud that shook our small state. This indictment

demonstrates that the U.S. Attorney’s Office is determined to address the most challenging cases,

and that we have the talent, will, and resources in our office and law enforcement agencies to

meet those challenges.”

The charges against the defendants are only allegations. The defendants are presumed to

be innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. The

defendants face a maximum penalty on the most serious charges of 20 years in prison, three

years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine or twice the gross gain or loss, and restitution to the

victims. The indictment also alleges forfeiture against the defendants.

“This case is about greed and deceit. The fraud alleged in this indictment and the related

fraud alleged by the SEC and the State of Vermont have affected many Vermonters,”

stated James N. Hendricks, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal

Bureau of Investigation. “The defendants’ broken business promises have left not only a physical

scar on the city of Newport, but also an intangible scar on the promise of economic development

for the Northeast Kingdom and on the dreams of many hopeful immigrants. By seeking to hold

accountable those who break the law and cause such harm, we hope to help to heal these scars.

The dedicated work and cooperation among the FBI, IRS, FDA and U.S. Attorney’s Office have

resulted in the arrests today. The FBI will continue working with our law enforcement partners to

stop those who abuse government programs for their own gain.” (Read more in the Express Thursday)