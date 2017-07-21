Four Youths Seriously Injured in Car Accident

Four people were seriously injured in a car accident at about 2:15 a.m. Friday morning. Some of the injured were taken to Dartmouth by helicopter, police report. VSP-Derby Troopers were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Hollow Rd and Cross Rd in the town of Barton. Upon their arrival, the vehicle was found in contact with the dirt slope on the east side of Hollow Rd. The five occupants of the vehicle were out of the vehicle and multiple injuries were observed. The operator was identified as Dylan Holmes-Sanborn, 18, of Newport who did not have a valid license and was driving the 1998 Ford Escort without the owner’s consent, police say.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed Holmes-Sanborn had been operating on Cross Rd and driving fast. He reportedly crossed the intersection of Cross Rd and Hollow Rd, and collided with the dirt slope. Holmes-Sanborn, along with the four juvenile passengers, were transported to North Country Hospital by EMS. DHART air medical transport was requested. Multiple Fire, EMS and tow services responded to the scene as well. This incident remains under investigation.