Fugitive Nabbed While Trying to Jump Border in Derby Line

A fugitive was picked up on the American-Canadian border Monday. Corey Ramos, 30, of Connecticut is a suspect in a homicide case and has been arraigned on sexual assault without consent, unlawful restraint, obstructing justice, and domestic assault.

On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 2:25 p.m., officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Interstate 91 Port of Entry in Derby Line notified the Vermont State Police that a fugitive had been apprehended at the border by Canadian authorities after attempting to flee the United States on foot, according to police.

Ramos was jailed without bail pending a court appearance scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport. Ramos faces extradition to Connecticut on the charges he faces there.

The Vermont State Police worked closely on this case with the Bridgeport Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Rutland City Police Department, and the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office.

