A Full House In Barton

For the first time since the summer of 2018 all three members of the Barton selectboard attended a meeting. Long time selectman Bob Croteau clashed with new member Lenny Zenonos. After being stripped of his chairmanship and meetings moved to Tuesday at 5pm, Croteau stopped attending meetings. The tension was palpable as incumbent Ken Salzmann and new board member Paul Sicard went about the board's business. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.