Full Team Effort Sends Lady Rangers Past Thunderbirds 57-43

The Lake Region Lady Rangers played host to the Thunderbirds of MVU on Saturday afternoon.

Lake Region, who was coming off of a one-sided 53-18 win over BFA on Thursday night, was looking to continue their undefeated start to the season and that is exactly what they would do, as coach Joe Houston was able to give his entire team ample playing time in the Lady Rangers’ 57-43 win.

For more, see the Express on 12-31-18.