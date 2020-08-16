Funnel Cloud Spotted Over Newport

Anyone watching the sky Saturday evening may have seen a funnel cloud over the Newport area.

Meteorologist Maureen Hastings from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Burlington said on Sunday that they received reports and photos of the cloud at about 6 p.m. The funnel was most likely a landspout or a waterspout. The NWS did not receive any evidence that the funnel hit the land or water, she said.

“They’re not unusual,” Hastings said. “We can get landspouts or waterspouts anywhere in the United States. They are generally weak and not associated with a thunderstorm. It’s a weak funnel that develops and generally doesn’t cause any damage.”