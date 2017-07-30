The Fur Flies In Holland

A petition by Angela and Hollis Thresher for a second site visit at Dairy Air Wind's proposed 2.2 MW turbine is supported by the town of Holland and the Department of Public Service. Filing in opposition is developer David Blittersdorf through his attorney. The Thresher's primary issue is on June 12th, the date of the first site visit, windy conditions prevented a helium filled balloon from flying to 499 feet, the height of the proposed turbine and blades. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.