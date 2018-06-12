Future Of Holland School Is In Doubt
By:
Ed Barber
Tuesday, June 12, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
Declining enrollment and the potential loss of small school grants may spell doom for the Holland Elementary School. The school board scheduled a special meeting to discuss option as enrollment has dropped to 25 students. But on June 1st the Agency of Education issued a recommendation to consolidate the Holland and Derby elementary school districts. The state's goal is to close small schools like Holland in order to cut education costs. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
