Gagnon Sinks His First Ever Hole-in-One at Dufferin Heights

STANSTEAD, QC–After twice witnessing others make a hole-in-one, Sylvain Gagnon finally had his day in the sun.

For the first time in his thirty-five years of golfing Sylvain, while out golfing with family members last weekend at the annual Gagnon Family Golf Outing, fired off a shot on the fourth hole at the Dufferin Heights Golf Club and it clinked off of the pin and drop directly into the hole.

For more, see the Express on 8-18-17.