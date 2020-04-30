Gaudreau Selected to Play on Vermont’s Make-A-Wish Team

North Country student and Lyndon Institute co-captain Patrick Gaudreau was tapped to play for team Vermont in the 2020 Make-0A-Wish All-Star hockey game between Team Vermont and Team New Hampshire. As it stands right now, the games are still slated to take place at the Stowe Arena on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively. We will keep you posted if any changes are made.