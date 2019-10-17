Giroux Scores in OT as Falcons Win Thriller on Senior Night

The North Country Falcons put on one heck of a show on Wednesday afternoon during their Senior Game.

After a slow start, the Falcons would find themselves down by a pair of goals to the visiting Raiders of U-32.

North Country would rally back to force overtime, and in the extra session they would grab the 3-2 win on a goal by sophomore Austin Giroux.

For more, see the Express on 10-18-19.