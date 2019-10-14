Giroux Takes Second at State Golf Championship

North Country sophomore Austin Giroux is no stranger to competitive golf matches.

He has been competing in tournaments around Vermont and beyond for years, and late last week he found himself at the biggest tournament of the season for high school golfers, the State Championships at Quechee.

Giroux’s 69 at the State Qualifier in Stowe was the second lowest score on the day and more than guaranteed him a spot in this year’s championships.

Giroux would have a solid day at States, shooting a one over par 73 to finish second behind Rice’s Mike Walsh.

