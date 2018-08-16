Giroux Wins Vermont Stroke Play Championship

If you are a regular reader of this publication, you are well aware that the Giroux family is full of talented golfers.

Alex, Carley, and Grace Giroux have all won State Championships while playing for the North Country golf teams.

Their younger brother Austin will be donning the maroon and blue of North Country for the first time this season, but he too has had a wonderful golf career, just not while golfing for the Falcons.

Recently Austin won the Vermont Stroke Play Championship in Middlebury while competing in the 14-18 year-old division.

