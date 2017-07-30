Glover Day Draws Large Crowd

Glover Day starts early to accommodate runners and walkers in the annual Runaway Pond race. Under sunny skies on Saturday the Bread and Puppet Theater entertained the spectators. A re-enactment of the day the pond "ran away" was performed. A technical problem at the duck regatta resulted in kids and adults scrambling into the Barton River to collect several dozen rubber ducks that got past the barrier. Read more and view pictures in the Newport Daily Express.