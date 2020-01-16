Goodwin, Vikings Shutout Hilltoppers 3-0 on Rivalry Night at the Fenton Chester Arena

LYNDON CENTER–Anytime the Lyndon Institute Vikings and the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers get together, you know the match-up is going to draw a crowd, and Wednesday night’s contest between the two long-time rivals at the Fenton Chester Arena was no exception, as hundreds of people packed the building to watch the two battle it out on the ice.

It would be quiet in the first, but the Vikings would get one early in the second and go on to add two more in the third to seal the 3-0 victory.

For more, see the Express on 1-17-2020.