Goulet, Giroux Compete at the New England Golf Championship

KEENE, NH–The New England Golf Championships were held on Wednesday at the Bretwood Golf Course’s North Course.

As most high school golf fans know, Vermont moved the high school golf season from the spring to the fall this past year, but the New England meet is still played in the spring.

The North Country girls golf team, who is currently the three-time defending Vermont Division I defending champions, had two members attending the event.

Lauryn Goulet and Grace Giroux made the trek down south to participate in the event.

For more, see the Express on 6-22-18.