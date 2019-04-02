GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT APPOINTS JASON BROUGHTON AS VERMONT STATE LIBRARIAN

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Jason Broughton as Vermont state librarian, effective April 1, 2019. Broughton will lead the Department of Libraries within the Agency of Administration and will be the first African-American to serve as Vermont state librarian.

Broughton came to Vermont with extensive experience in library services with a focus on creating and nurturing a lifelong love of knowledge. He served as assistant state librarian, supervising library staff consultants who provide training and assistance to community libraries, as well as staff of the Audio, Braille, Large Print and E-Book (ABLE) Library. He has served as the interim Vermont state librarian since August 2018.

“Since joining the Vermont Department of Libraries, Jason has worked diligently to initiate and carry out strategic planning for the Department, including the establishment of a long-term vision for the State Library and its programs that meet the challenge of the rapidly changing environment of digital media,” said Secretary of Administration Susanne Young. “Jason will lead our library, through its programs and staffing, so it reflects established and newly evolving library technologies, programs and procedures, as well as lead change to ensure that the State Library continues to provide innovative, user-driven library resources and services over time.”

For nearly a decade, Broughton held various library roles, including workforce development trainer and outreach coordinator at the South Carolina State Library; and director of Library Support Services, assistant director of Public Service and interim librarian at the Live Oaks Public Library in Savannah, Georgia. Prior to his library career, he spent over a decade as an educator.

“Vermont and its libraries are fortunate to have a talented professional like Jason leading the Department and supporting community libraries in their important and evolving role as community centers,” said Governor Scott. “Jason has reintroduced many of us to our local libraries during my ‘Capitol for a Day’ events, and I thank him for his knowledge and enthusiasm as we promote the role of libraries in Vermonters’ everyday lives.”

Broughton earned his M.S. in Library and Information Science from the University of South Carolina, a M.S. in Public Administration from the University of South Florida and a B.S. in Biology from Florida A&M University.

“I am honored to serve as Vermont’s next state librarian,” said Broughton. “Libraries across Vermont are doing amazing work that is forward thinking and community engaged. I believe libraries can play an important role in helping Vermonters access portals to the world's knowledge and information for leisure, labor, literacy and the love of reading,” Broughton added.

As Governor Scott has made strengthening and expanding Vermont’s workforce a top priority, libraries play an integral role in helping Vermonters thrive in today’s workforce. Job seekers continue to come to the library for resources and support, and libraries continually work to find new ways to respond to this essential community need. Workforce literacy impacts a variety of patrons, including small businesses looking to grow, young first-time job seekers, military personnel and veterans, those looking to re-enter the workforce, and older adults seeking new skills to stay in the workforce. Governor Scott and Commissioner Broughton will continue to evolve the services libraries provide to support workforce development.