GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ENCOURAGES VERMONTERS TO STAY SAFE WITH HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott is urging Vermonters to stay cool and safe ahead of multiple 90-degree days. Forecasters say heat indices into the 100s are likely, with the heat wave beginning on Saturday and continuing into Independence Day.

“This heat will present a number of health hazards, and the number of days it’s expected to last is even more concerning,” Scott said. “It’s important to take steps to keep yourself, your family, your pets and your neighbors safe. I ask all Vermonters to take extra caution with children and pets who cannot care for themselves, and to check on the elderly and those who may otherwise need special assistance to make sure they are okay.”

The Vermont Department of Health and Department of Public Safety are working to keep the public informed of risks and safety tips. You can learn more about symptoms and treatment at www.healthvermont.gov/climate/heat.

Sunburn, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are dangers during extended periods of extreme heat. Muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache or light-headedness are signs of heat illnesses. Most can be treated by drinking water and resting in a cool place. Call 9-1-1 if symptoms get worse, someone becomes confused or loses consciousness.

Never leave anyone, including children, older adults, those with special needs, or pets in a car. A parked car, even with the windows cracked, can become dangerously hot, even fatal, in a short time in this type of weather.

Other tips to stay cool and stay safe:

Drink more water than usual, even if you are not thirsty. Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages.

Stick to cool places like basements or air-conditioned rooms. Find an air-conditioned public place like a shopping mall or library if you do not have A/C or a basement.

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Periodically go for a swim, play under a sprinkler, or take a cool shower.

Reduce outdoor work and exercise, and limit it to the cooler parts of the day.

Ask for help if you feel sick.

Stop what you are doing if you feel faint or weak.

Be more cautious if you have a chronic health condition.

Stay abreast of the weather throughout the weekend and into next week. For weather advisories, watches, and warnings directly to your email or cell phone, register for a free VT-Alert account at www.vtalert.gov.

Local forecasts from the National Weather Service are found at:

www.weather.gov/aly (forecast office for Bennington and Windham counties)

www.weather.gov/btv (forecast office for the rest of Vermont)