Governor Scott may consider expanding mask mandate

Though Vermont has done well, Governor Phil Scott said Vermont officials are watching the “forest fire” of cases spreading in the nation’s south and west. Alongside these national trends, and with K-12 schools and colleges and universities reopening in the fall, we have to keep our guard up and protect the progress we’ve made, he said.

“Another option we’re considering is expanding our existing mask mandates,” Gov. Scott said. “We’ve been looking more closely at the best time to deploy this tool, as well as others. “And if it continues to look like this fire could be headed back toward us, an expanded mask policy will be part of the mix.”

Gov. Scott said he would have more information by Friday, informed by the updated regional data to be presented then by Commissioner Pieciak.