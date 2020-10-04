Governor Scott Signs Budget Bill

Governor Phil Scott signed the $7.17 billion budget bill this morning as passed by the Legislature. He has several other bills, including the Act 250 bill, sitting on his desk. He said he would deliberate on them this weekend. Scott said at his press briefing this morning that he is disappointed by the condition of the Act 250 bill that was conceived as a major upgrade to the landmark legislation, which passed by the Legislature in 1970 and signed into law by Governor Deane Davis.

Scott said the administration and the lawmakers had been working on the updating of the environmental law for two years. He said the bill that eventually came to him stripped out most of the language except for an interim extension of a trail provision without creating an exemption for them to Act 250 provisions.

He said that among groups concerned with the bill is the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers (VAST) who are concerned that landowners will cease to allow for passage through privately held lands. Scott suggested that the bill would have been better if structured after the original House bill.

The Vermont Natural Resources Council is among environmental groups who are urging the governor to sign the bill (H.926) because they say it will better maintain intact forests and protect wildlife habitat when large projects are being reviewed and bolster rural economic development by supporting working forests