Green Mountain Conservation Camp ‘Work-cation’ Weekends

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to join them for fun-filled weekends to get the camps ready for the 2018 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe ‘workcation’ weekend will be May 11-12 and the GMCC Buck Lake workcation weekend will be May 18-19.

“We look forward to workcation weekend all winter long,” said Ali Thomas, education coordinator. “With the help of local volunteers, we spruce up both camps in preparation for the summer and enjoy being outdoors knowing it’s for a good cause - environmental education for kids.”

Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to; one hour, one day, or both days. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided.

The Buck Lake camp is located in Woodbury and the Kehoe camp is on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton. This is an excellent community service opportunity for boy scout and girl scout groups, as well has high school and college clubs. The Conservation Camps are looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, plumbing, cooking, firewood, electrical work, and gardening. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.

For more information and to register as a volunteer for one of these weekends, please email Alison.Thomas@vermont.gov or call 802-371-9975.

Vermont's conservation camp program is unique because it is sponsored and directed by the Fish & Wildlife Department professionals who conserve Vermont's fish and wildlife species. Working biologists, foresters, wardens, and conservation educators teach young people about their role with Vermont's forests, wetlands, wildlife, and fish through interactive activities.

The Green Mountain Conservation Camp program's greatest strength is connecting young people to the outdoors. The camp program is sponsored in part through a grant from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Wildlife & Sport Fish Restoration Program.