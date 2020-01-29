Gritty Effort Leads to Character-Game Win For the Falcons Over the Hornets
Mike Olmstead
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country Falcons welcomed in the Hornets of Enosburg for the second of their two regular season meetings.
The Falcons were looking to make it 2-0 against the Hornets for the year, and the Hornets were hoping to even the series out, but in the end it would be Falcons grinding and gutting out a hard-fought 56-50 win, thanks in large part to some timely shooting in the fourth quarter.
