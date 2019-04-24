The Guardian ad Litem Program Looking For Volunteers

The Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program is looking for volunteers to help children involved in the state's court system.

A GAL is a volunteer who advocates for children involved in court cases. "A judge appoints a GAL in every child abuse or child neglect case, sometimes in delinquency and other cases. The GAL makes recommendations to the court for the child's best interests in and out of court until the case is over,” according to the Vermont Judiciary website.

Program coordinator Karen Ackermann is recruiting prospective GAL volunteers to attend a basic training session for three days in May. Once the training is complete, the potential mentors shadow an existing GAL volunteer. Besides the training, each GAL needs to go through an extensive background check.

Read More in Wednesday's Newport Daily Express...