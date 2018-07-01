Guilty of Felony Burglary

Newport- The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office announces that on June 29, 2018, John Bosco, 34, of Newport, Vermont was in court for a jury trial. Bosco was found guilty by jury of a felony charge of Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling. The case was prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney, Carolyn Holliday. The Court ordered a Pre-Sentence Investigation. The case will be set for sentencing at a later date. The Defendant remains incarcerated on a furlough violation.

State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett commented: “I would like to thank the Jurors for their service. We appreciate the time it takes them away from their jobs and family to serve. It’s our goal to provide all Jurors with a positive and professional experience.”