Halloween Costume Contest
Sunday, October 28, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
Send in photos of your kids in costumes and the NDE staff will pick 2 winners.
Photos will be published in the paper and/or on our
website and Facebook Page.
Prizes:
First: A water park pass to Jay Peak's Pump House
Second prize: a movie pass to City Cinema in Newport.
Submit through private message on Facebook, email to Editor@newportvermontdailyexpress.com, or drop off at 178 Hill Street office in Newport. DEADLINE: November 2, at 5 p.m.
Winners announced in November. Please include contact info. All entries will be verified.
