Haugwitz Goes Off Again For Second Straight Game, Falcons Defeat Mt. Anthony 40-27

The North Country Falcons played host to the Mt. Anthony Patriots on Friday night at Veteran’s Field.

The Falcons were looking to make it two in a row after a win over Milton a week before.

North Country would not disappoint in their home opener, as Alex Haugwitz, for the second week in a row, threw five touchdown passes and ran one in himself to lead the Falcons to 40-27 win over the Patriots.

For more, see the Express on 9-17-18.