Haugwitz Goes Off Again For Second Straight Game, Falcons Defeat Mt. Anthony 40-27
Mike Olmstead
Sunday, September 16, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
The North Country Falcons played host to the Mt. Anthony Patriots on Friday night at Veteran’s Field.
The Falcons were looking to make it two in a row after a win over Milton a week before.
North Country would not disappoint in their home opener, as Alex Haugwitz, for the second week in a row, threw five touchdown passes and ran one in himself to lead the Falcons to 40-27 win over the Patriots.
For more, see the Express on 9-17-18.
