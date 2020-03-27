Helping During a Worldwide Crisis

Mixed in with concerns of becoming exposed to the COVID-19 virus, being quarantined, emotions, and the hoarding is love and kindness. Several community members are using their free time to make face masks for assisted living care facilities and hospitals.

"The FDA is aware that as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to expand globally, the supply chain for these devices will continue to be stressed if demand exceeds available supplies," stated the Food and Drug Administration website.

Gail Singer of Derby is using criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"You can't just make any old mask," said Singer, who started to make the masks a couple of weeks ago. "Its been getting crazier and crazier because many people need them. There is a big shortage everywhere."

