Helping During a Worldwide Crisis

Mixed in with concerns of becoming exposed to the COVID-19 virus, being quarantined, emotions, and the hoarding is love and kindness. Several community members are using their free time to make face masks for assisted living care facilities and hospitals.

"The FDA is aware that as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to expand globally, the supply chain for these devices will continue to be stressed if demand exceeds available supplies," stated the Food and Drug Administration website.

Gail Singer of Derby is using criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"You can't just make any old mask," said Singer, who started to make the masks a couple of weeks ago. "Its been getting crazier and crazier because many people need them. There is a big shortage everywhere."

Singer stated that the demand is starting to overwhelm her, but a friend is helping her. She estimated that she made between 55 to 60 masks so far. Some of the masks went to the Northern State Correctional Facility, while others went to her grandson, who is a licensed nursing assistant at a Pennsylvania assisted care living facility.

Singer got the idea to make the masks after reading about the shortage in the newspaper as well as on social media. She noted that she is always trying to do something to help the community. Singer called the concern of the virus spreading, a shortage of supplies, and everything shutting down “awful.”

"It's a sad time," she said. "I'm trying to do anything I can do to help. I like helping my community. When I moved here from New York, the state helped me until I could get back on my feet, and this is my way of giving back."

The difficult part is collecting donations to make the masks, said Singer, who noted she is running out material such as elastic. Singer, who is out of work from her job as a paraeducator at the Irasburg Village School during the mandated shutdown, used social media to ask for contributions toward her effort. Singer said some people have been generous, but others think she is making the masks for her benefit.

"There is no way I am doing this for myself," she said. "Other people need this help."

The masks are known as the last resort, said Singer, who noted that they are better than nothing. She stated there is a desperate need for them.

Singer is not the only Northeast Kingdom resident making masks. The Sonya Brasseur family is also making them for whoever needs them. On Wednesday, she said that she already brought some to North Country Hospital. The family is also working on producing some for a nursing home as well as a church.

Brasseur got the idea after seeing a need for masks on social media.

"I sent the post to my mom, who was a seamstress at Bogner for many years," she stated. "She jumped right on board. I also enlisted my kids. My mother taught my son how to sew and taught my daughter how to pull and press seams."

The family is using a pattern put out by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Brasseur stated the pattern uses the same directions put out by the CDC. The family started to make the masks last weekend, and as of Wednesday, the family made 72.

"We're doing this because there is a need," Brasseur said. "You do what you can. We're a community, and we are all in this together. It might not be me right now, but it might be me tomorrow."

"You reap what you sow," answered Brasseur on why the project is so special to her family. "You put out kindness, you get back kindness. You should always be kind and helpful. It makes life easier if you are doing what you can to help people."

For Brasseur making the masks is therapeutic and helps keep her clam. Because of the quarantine, she is unable to show people how to make the masks but can forward the link that gives instructions on how to make them. She stated that the family would continue to make them as long as they can, and there is a need.

"The outpouring of volunteer support from throughout the community has been heartwarming,” Wendy Franklin, Director of Development & Community Relations at North Country Hospital, wrote in an email. “Multiple individuals, families sheltering at home and sewing/quilting groups have reached out to the hospital, offering to make masks and donate them for our healthcare workers. We are so grateful for this generosity and it's giving people an opportunity to feel like they are contributing to the effort."