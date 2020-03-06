Hiring Fair Coming Up Tuesday

Spring can mean a being refreshed and a new beginning. For some, that could also mean a new job. Next Tuesday, The Newport Daily Express along with Creative Workforce Solutions (CWS), is hosting a job fair at the Newport office of the Community College of Vermont (CCV) located in the Emory Hebard State Office Building.

On Thursday, representatives from CCV, Economic Services, Vermont Association of Business Industry, and Vocational Rehabilitation, as well as business leaders, helped job seekers spruce their resumes and soft skills. A resume helps an employer have a better understanding on the career path an applicant wants to take, Morrissette said.

A resume also helps the hiring team determine an applicant's skill and professionalism, said Sarah Corrow, assistant director of academic technology at CCV.

"There is a fine line between selling yourself in an interview or giving me way too much information," she stated. "Every business has different preferences, and every hiring committee has different preferences. I like a cover letter and a brief resume."

The representatives also conducted mock interviews. Even jobs at big box stores require prospective job seekers to go online to take a personality test, Morrissette said.

Corrow explained a personality test helps a prospective employer determine where an applicant will fit best.

Morrissette and the other team members recommend job-seekers dress for a job one step up from the position they want. Corrow and the others added that job seekers should not wear anything too revealing. To help with proper clothing, organizers on Thursday provided vouchers for clothes to those who didn't have the appropriate interview attire.

"People should come in as if they are going to be hired," said Morrissette who expects about 36 employers at the fair. "There is everything for employees. We are talking everything from the medical field to working in the criminal justice system to retail."

Job seekers go in by themselves and should not offer too much personal information to the person conducting the interview, Morrissette stated.

"You're there to apply for a job, not provide your life history," he said.

"We as interviewers will ask what we want to know," Corrow said. "We may ask why you left a previous job, but keep it simple and sweet."

Eliza Walters, CCV office manager, and financial aid counselor recommends job seekers should consider not bringing in electronic devices such as a smartwatch.

"The person conducting the interview is as nervous as you are," Morrissette said. "They want to make sure they make the right pick."

The team also warns applicants that an inappropriate social media post may prevent someone from being offered a position, stated Morrissette.

Morrissette is delighted that the media including The Newport Daily Express, WMOO-FM, and NEK-TV, helped the public organization agencies host the event. The organizers want to show the community that the Newport area has jobs, Morrissette said.

"Every vendor coming next week will be hiring," he stated.

Holding the hiring fair is essential to the organizers because they are part of the community, Corrow said. She also stated that CCV will have a table and will interview people.

"It's also part of being a good neighbor," she stated.

Those who didn't make the preparation day need not fret if they don't have a resume or don't have a computer. Morrissette stated Vocational Rehabilitation, as well as the Department of Labor, has computers job seekers may use. Organizers will also have some generic applications for job seekers who will have something to hand to an interviewer.

Corrow stated the job fair is an opportunity for job seekers to shop for a job. Those who miss the hiring fair still can receive assistance from the Department of Labor, Vocational Rehabilitation, and even CCV, Corrow said.

Walters said many people state the hardest thing to do is to go through the door for the first time.

"Having the hiring fair at CCV means someone has to go through the door one time to feel supported and to connect with 36 employers," she stated.

The employers are looking forward to the hiring fair and hope for a good turnout, said Morrissette, who stated job seekers should attend and see what opportunities are out there. He stressed job candidates should not worry about what they have for clothing to prevent them from going.

The event takes place from noon until 4 p.m. at various locations in the state building. Maps are signs will be available to help find employers.