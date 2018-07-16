Hodgdon Storms Back for Triple Crown Win While Hunt Scores Inspiring Victory

BARRE– There was no denying Craftsbury Common’s Joel Hodgdon at Consolidated Communications Night on Thursday, July 12, as he stormed back from a mid-race spin to take the victory in round two of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown Series for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. The veteran was one of multiple big winners on the night, which included an inspiring triumph by one-armed racer Tim Hunt in the Allen Lumber Street Stocks.

For more, see the Express on 7-17-18.