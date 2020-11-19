Holiday Events May Force Schools To Close
By:
Ed Barber
Thursday, November 19, 2020
NEWPORT, VT
Lake Region UHS may be forced to move to full remote learning of the school looses too many staff members to quarantine over the holidays. Principal Andre Messier said with Governor Phil Scott's new decree requiring 14 day quarantines to anyone who mingles with non family members at a hunting camp or over the Thanksgiving holiday may cause schools to be short staffed. Messier advised the high school board he is considering options in order to be proactive.
Category: