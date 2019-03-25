Holland Students Win Top Honor At Junior Iron Chef Competition
By:
Christopher Roy
Monday, March 25, 2019
HOLLAND, VT
Holland Elementary School students walked away with a top prize at the state-wide Junior Iron Chef competition held at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction one week ago. For winning, the students received a gift bag filled with Vermont products as well as bragging rights. The 12 judges involved chose the winners based on appearance/ display and taste of the entry...read this story and more in Monday's Newport Daily Express...
