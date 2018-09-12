Holland Will Close School, Tuition Students

Holland residents reluctantly voted to close the elementary school and tuition them to Derby. Residents hope to keep control of the school building and other assets and retain their own school district rather than merge with Derby. However the Board of Education threw wrench in the works when an unauthored memo was made public. According to the memo's contents, the Board has decided school districts have to shutter their schools prior to the unveiling of a state education plan in November. Regardless, the voters are still determined to retain the building and tuition students rather than join a unified school district. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.