Horton, Smith Recognized For Their Play at Lake Region

As you may have seen in recent editions of the Express, the All-League Awards have been coming out and many of our local athletes have been recognized for their efforts on the field.

For some strange reason the Capital League did not do any awards for their players this season, and according to sources this has been their practice as of late.

The Lake Region Lady Rangers made the move to the Capital League this year, and therefor some of their talented players who had excellent seasons were not recognized like their fellow Orleans Country ball players were.

We asked Lake Region head coach Matt Tinker if he would like to recognize any of his players for their efforts this year and he picked two of his outgoing seniors, Molly Horton and Alex Smith, to honor.

