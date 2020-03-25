Houston, Three Lady Rangers, Recognized by VBCA

WINDSOR–To say it has been some kind of season for the Lake Region Lady Rangers would be a bit of understatement.

The finished first overall in Division III, went into the postseason as the top-ranked team, and never played another game after their quarterfinal win over Otter Valley due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since then we have heard from multiple members of the team, including head coach Joe Houston.

This past week, Houston, along with three members of his team, Melanie Menard, Tia Martinez, and Sakoya Sweeney, were recognized by the Vermont Basketball Coach’s Association (VBCA) for their fine work this year.

