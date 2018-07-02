Howard Kendrick Young DECEMBER 20, 1943 - JULY 1, 2018

Howard Kendrick Young, 74, died on Sunday, July 1st. Ken was born in Schenectady, NY on December 20, 1943 to Gordon and Barbara Young. He graduated from Clinton Central School in Clinton, NY in 1961 where he played football and participated in band and orchestra.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts in English from Maryville College, TN, in 1965 and moved to Vermont to teach for a “couple of years” before intending to return to graduate school. 40 years later, HK retired from teaching at North Country HIgh School, having formed lasting relationships with countless students and colleagues.

North Country was an important part of HK’s life. He started his career as an English teacher at Derby Academy and then became one of the first teachers to open NCUHS in 1967. It was at North Country that he met and soon married Jaclyn Conley on June, 21 1969 and they taught together for over 35 years. He coached the first Freshman football team, organized staff parties at Prouty Beach, and was the Voice of Falcon Football for many years, doing play-by-play, color commentary, and comedic relief all at once. Most notably HK directed and produced multiple musicals while at North Country and started the Derby Stock Company. His work in the fine arts at North Country and in the Northeast Kingdom has had a deep and enduring impact on his students and the community.

Ken served the community in many ways. He was elected moderator for the Derby Town meeting for many years, served as the chair for the Board of Civil Authority from 1997-2008, and was an active member of the Orleans Board of Realtors. He also served as Justice of the Peace from 1992-2012, and would drive his ‘59 Triumph to country weddings in his ‘Marryin’ Sam’ outfit, bringing joy and humor to the couples he joined.

Ken had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid reader, a good trumpet player, and an excellent singer, especially with his sisters. He was a crafty poker player, an old-school skier, and an enthusiastic golfer. He loved going to hunting camp and taking one of his prized guns for a walk in the woods. He enjoyed photographing sunrises over Lake Salem with his dog Pippa, working in his garden, and being with his family. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren and ardently followed and supported all of their activities and exploits.

Ken is survived by his wife Jackie, his son Jonathan and wife Melissa, his son Chris and his wife Meredith, his grandchildren Jack and Callie, his sisters Jan Fiske, Marge Egger, Kathy Martin, and Elizabeth Young, and his brother-in-law Mick Conley. Ken leaves his nieces Amanda Conley, Ellen and Anacelie Verdeclaro, and his nephews Jonathan and David Martin, Steven and Scott Fiske, and John Egger. He was predeceased by his friend and brother-in-law Jon Conley.

A celebration of Ken’s life will be held at the Frank Knoll’s Barn on Route 111 in Derby at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 5th with a reception to follow. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Howard Kendrick ‘HK’ Young Memorial Scholarship that will be used to support fine arts students at NCUHS, ℅ Ellen Stanley at Passumpsic Savings Bank, 1 Gardner Street, Newport, VT 05855.

