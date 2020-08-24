Hunt Talks About Getting Flipped at Thunder Road

Rubbing paint and spinning out are common occurrences on the race track at Thunder Road.

Cars collide, run into walls, and occasionally land in the infield.

However, being flipped up into the air and ending up landing on your roof is a different ball of wax all together.

On Sunday at the Bolduc Metal Recycling Enduro Street Stock Special, Derby’s Tim Hunt would do exactly that, as he ended up hittinging the wall before turn one and with his back end already up in the air, another car came up and flipped him right over, leaving him spinning on the number 93’s roof waiting to be extracted from the car.

