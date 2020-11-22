Hunting Photos Coming in, Don't Forget to Send Yours

The 2020 deer hunting season is upon us, and that means we will be running pictures of our local hunters and the deer they harvest this season. Check out the Express on 11-23-2020 for three of our local hunters and their deer, and if you would like to submit a picture of your favorite hunter and their deer, please send your photos with weight, point size, and location of the harvest to sports@newportvermontdailyexpress.com for publication.