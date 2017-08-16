I 91 Highway / Traffic Notification

Police Report:

Interstate 91 north at mile marker 153 in Glover is closed due to a tractor-trailer fire. This is between exits 24 in Lyndon and 25 in Barton.

Currently, there's no estimate on the duration of this incident, but will likely be several hours still. Northbound traffic will have to exit in Lyndon and use detour along Route 5. The Agency of Transportation (VTrans) is assisting with warning signs, and with clearing the roadway. Specific details on the fire are not yet available and updates will be provided when available.