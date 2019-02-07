Icing possible in areas of Vermont Thursday night

WATERBURY, VT - Areas of Vermont could experience icing and slippery roads Thursday night into Friday. The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Vermont from 4pm Thursday to 7am Friday.

Freezing rain east of the Green Mountains could begin late in the Thursday evening commute or shortly after. Visit the National Weather Service forecast page for timing of precipitation.

In areas where icing occurs, the Vermont State Police encourages the public to avoid unnecessary travel, and to take extra precautions if travel is necessary. These precautions should include driving as slowly as necessary to maintain control of a vehicle, and substantially increasing following distance, including when stopped in traffic. The public is asked to visit 511vt.com for road information, and avoid calling police dispatch or 911 to check on road conditions. People who need to report emergencies should continue to call police or 911.If you do travel tonight, a blanket, snacks, and water are advisable to have in your vehicle in case you become stranded or stuck in traffic for an extended period.

The links below can assist in decision-making:

National Weather Service Forecast: www.weather.gov/btv

Vermont Road Conditions: http://newengland511.org/ (select "Driving Conditions" in the menu on the right)

The National Weather Service, VTrans, Vermont State Police, and Vermont Emergency Management are also on Facebook and Twitter.