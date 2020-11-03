Incumbent Vermont Gov. Phil Scott wins reelection

(AP) — Vermont's top two elected officials facing the polls Tuesday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, both cruised to reelection Tuesday.

In the balloting, Scott defeated Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman. And Welch defeated Republican Miriam Berry, a registered nurse who had never run for office before.

Scott didn't do any in-person campaigning ahead of the election, relying on a number of debates with Zuckerman and email and direct mail messages to the people of Vermont.

While Scott is a Republican in a heavily Democratic state, he is seen as popular with the public and has been given high marks for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Vermont has had one of the lowest rates of transmission.

Zuckerman, a 48-year-old farmer from Hinesburg, campaigned on promises to do more for to advance progressive causes, saying wealthy people should pay more in taxes and Vermont should do more to combat climate change.

Before the polls opened Tuesday, more than 80% of the number of Vermonters who voted in the 2016 presidential election had already cast their ballots.

The large number of early voters was due in part to a change in voting procedures designed to make it safer to cast ballots during the pandemic.

The race between Republican President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, helped to drive what turnout. In addition to the two major party candidates, there were 19 third-party presidential candidates on the Vermont ballot.

Voters also cast ballots for the state's other statewide elected offices, including lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state and auditor of accounts.

In local and regional races, Vermonters voted on all 150 members of the state House of Representatives and 30 members of the state Senate.