An Irasburg Man Allegedly Fired Shots During a Domestic Incident, Held on $100,000 Bail

An Irasburg man is due court today, Thursday, to answer the charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault, second degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, interference with access to emergency services, reckless endangerment and cruelty to a child.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola reports that around 6 p.m., on Wednesday, state police responded to a home in Irasburg for a report of an escalating incident in which Joshua Hall, 33, was intoxicated and fighting with family members. The caller told police that Hall began firing a shot gun at family members.

State police arrived at the scene and led the victims to a safe location. The victims told police that Hall was highly intoxicated and fired several shot gun rounds at them and at the dogs.

After ensuring the victims safety, state police informed neighbors of the incident and contained the area. State police began speaking with Hall over the phone and were able to take him into custody after a short period without further incident.

Investigation revealed Hall and a victim had been arguing earlier that evening after Hall consumed a large amount of alcohol. When family members arrived to help the victim leave the residence, Hall allegedly became upset and would not allow another victim to call 911 for help. During the struggle over the phone to call for help, Hall allegedly knocked over a small child and caused a facial injury. The incident escalated when the victims began leaving. Hall exited the residence with a shot gun and allegedly began shooting at the victims and then the dogs. Nobody was injured by the projectiles. Police say Hall approached a victim and allegedly struck the victim in the face with the butt stock of the shot gun. The victims were able to escape as Vermont State Police arrived at the residence.

Hall was transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing and held at Northern State Correctional Facility on lack of $100,000 surety bond.

