Island Pond Winter Carnival
By:
Ed Barber
Sunday, February 10, 2019
NEWPORT, VT
The annual Island Pond Winter Carnival drew hundreds this past weekend despite chilly temperatures. A mix of indoor and outdoor activities offered a perfect balance and a chance to warm up. The broomball tournament was a rousing success, the Island Pond Library had over 150 visitors in just a few hours, and 90 people judged the chili cookout. And then there was so much more. Read more in the Newport Daily Express.
Category: