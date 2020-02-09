In spite of the bitterly cold weather the Island Pond Winter Carnival drew area residents and visitors for three days of indoor and outdoor fun. It was a great way to kick the cabin fever blues. The 10 plus inches of snow that fell on Friday was an added boost as snowmobilers by the hundreds cruised into town, for a meal, gas, visit area retailers, and for the blessing of the snowmobiles on Saturday. Lots of pictures in the Newport Daily Express.