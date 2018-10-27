It Was A Monster Bash!
By:
Ed Barber
Saturday, October 27, 2018
NEWPORT, VT
Newport City's Park and Recreation Department hosted a Monster Bash at the municipal building on Saturday. Participating merchants in downtown Newport handed out candy, and the gym offered children a variety of games to play. Wagon rides were a popular event and the NEK Car Club decorated their vehicles and handed out candy in the municipal building's parking lot. See more pictures in the Newport Daily Express and on Facebook.
